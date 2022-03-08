EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $96.33.

Several research firms recently commented on ENS. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of EnerSys from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EnerSys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EnerSys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 14th.

Get EnerSys alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 150.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 81.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EnerSys stock opened at $69.49 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.88. EnerSys has a 1-year low of $68.23 and a 1-year high of $104.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.41.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 12.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.23%.

About EnerSys (Get Rating)

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. The company operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.