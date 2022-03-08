Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT) Position Increased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Rating) by 101.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,647 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Energous worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Energous by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 8,560 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Energous by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 6,150 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energous in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,301,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energous in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Energous in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Neeraj Sahejpal sold 74,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total transaction of $80,676.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Cesar Johnston sold 84,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total transaction of $92,049.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 223,958 shares of company stock worth $253,458 in the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WATT stock opened at $1.07 on Tuesday. Energous Co. has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $5.25. The company has a market cap of $80.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.66.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.04. Energous had a negative net margin of 5,479.90% and a negative return on equity of 106.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Energous Co. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WATT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price target on shares of Energous from $5.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Energous from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

Energous Corp. engages in the development of wireless charging technology. It focuses on the product, WattUp, a wireless power technology consisting of proprietary semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas, that enables radio frequency based charging for electronic devices.

