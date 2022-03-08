Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on EBS. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Emergent BioSolutions from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on Emergent BioSolutions from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Emergent BioSolutions from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Emergent BioSolutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Emergent BioSolutions currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.00.

NYSE:EBS opened at $41.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.40. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.89. Emergent BioSolutions has a 52-week low of $29.88 and a 52-week high of $96.03.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $723.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.90 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 12.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Emergent BioSolutions will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional and naturally occurring public health threats. The firm’s products include ACAM2000, BioThrax, Raxibacuma, Vaxchora, and VIGIV.

