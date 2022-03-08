Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) will announce $0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Embraer’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.07. Embraer posted earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 228.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 18th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Embraer will report full-year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.26). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.66. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Embraer.
ERJ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Embraer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.89.
ERJ opened at $12.06 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.27. Embraer has a 1 year low of $8.22 and a 1 year high of $19.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.04.
Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.
