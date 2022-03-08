electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a drop of 19.4% from the January 31st total of 1,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ECOR. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of electroCore by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,613,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 791,432 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in electroCore by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,293,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after buying an additional 616,800 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in electroCore by 102.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,110,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 562,600 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in electroCore by 112.3% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 461,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 244,181 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in electroCore in the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.63% of the company’s stock.

ECOR stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,847. electroCore has a 52-week low of $0.48 and a 52-week high of $2.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.81. The company has a market cap of $35.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 0.92.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on electroCore from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

About electroCore

electroCore, Inc engages in the provision of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapy. It develops a platform bioelectronic medical therapy that modulates neurotransmitters and immune function through its effects on both the peripheral and central nervous systems. The company was founded by Joseph P.

