Eleco (LON:ELCO) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $95.57

Eleco Plc (LON:ELCO – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 95.57 ($1.25) and traded as low as GBX 83.25 ($1.09). Eleco shares last traded at GBX 83.50 ($1.09), with a volume of 27,750 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 95.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 108.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.94. The company has a market capitalization of £68.51 million and a PE ratio of 19.88.

About Eleco (LON:ELCO)

Eleco Plc provides software and related services in the United Kingdom, Scandinavia, Germany, the rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers CAD architecture software under the Arcon Evo, Staircon, o2c names; construction cost estimation software under the Bidcon name; building information management solution under the IconSystem name; interior room configuration software under the Interiorstudio name; product information management and digital asset management solutions under the MarketingManager name; and Materialo, a flooring visualizer software.

