Einsteinium 24 Hour Volume Reaches $12,535.00 (EMC2)

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. Einsteinium has a total market capitalization of $4.20 million and approximately $12,535.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Einsteinium has traded 26.1% lower against the dollar. One Einsteinium coin can now be bought for about $0.0189 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.95 or 0.00260806 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00014078 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001345 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000491 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Einsteinium Coin Profile

EMC2 is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 222,395,178 coins. The official website for Einsteinium is www.emc2.foundation . Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Einsteinium’s official message board is www.emc2.cafe . The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

Buying and Selling Einsteinium

