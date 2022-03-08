Eight Capital Cuts Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Price Target to C$11.00

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Rating) (NYSE:KGC) had its target price lowered by Eight Capital from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on K. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Kinross Gold in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a buy rating and a C$11.50 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Kinross Gold from C$10.50 to C$9.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Kinross Gold from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Cormark reduced their target price on Kinross Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$9.33.

Shares of Kinross Gold stock opened at C$7.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.31. Kinross Gold has a 12-month low of C$6.32 and a 12-month high of C$10.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.05%.

In other news, Director Jonathan Paul Rollinson sold 28,434 shares of Kinross Gold stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.90, for a total transaction of C$196,194.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,700,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$18,635,354.40. Also, Director Jonathon Paul Rollinson acquired 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$6.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$482,017.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,508,028 shares in the company, valued at C$16,118,845.15. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,503 shares of company stock worth $419,560.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

