E&G Advisors LP Invests $224,000 in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

E&G Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 752 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Canandaigua National Corp grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 18,693 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,565,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 1,548 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 16,799 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,001,000 after buying an additional 2,497 shares in the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $388,000. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. 72.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NSC shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $313.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Stephens downgraded Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $325.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.43.

NSC stock opened at $278.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $66.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $277.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $271.85. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $238.62 and a 52 week high of $299.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 26.97%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 40.92%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, President Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.70, for a total value of $256,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total value of $16,937,356.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers to and from the rest of the United States.

