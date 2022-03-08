Education Ecosystem (LEDU) Trading 12.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Education Ecosystem (CURRENCY:LEDU) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. Education Ecosystem has a total market capitalization of $1.52 million and $2,296.00 worth of Education Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Education Ecosystem coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0064 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Education Ecosystem has traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Education Ecosystem Profile

LEDU is a coin. Its launch date was February 8th, 2018. Education Ecosystem’s total supply is 362,983,094 coins and its circulating supply is 236,710,413 coins. Education Ecosystem’s official website is ledu.education-ecosystem.com . The Reddit community for Education Ecosystem is https://reddit.com/r/EducationEcosystem . The official message board for Education Ecosystem is medium.com/liveedu-ico . Education Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @liveedutv and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Education Ecosystem is a decentralized ecosystem for learning about new technologies and trying them out hands-on using free practical projects. They are like GitHub on video and are building the world's biggest learning ecosystem for developers, starting with the six topics: artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, game development, data science, cryptocurrencies, and programming. Ecosystem participants including viewers, project creators, site moderators, and API developers are rewarded with LEDU tokens for positive activities in the ecosystem. Education Token (LEDU) is an ERC20 token that lives on the Ethereum blockchain. It is used to power the Education Ecosystem and is a key component of their plan to disrupt the $306 billion professional development industry using the blockchain. Education tokens are used as payment for all financial transactions in the internal ecosystem, as well as rewards for project creators, learners, site moderators, and API ecosystem developers. “

