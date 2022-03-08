Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Shares Purchased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Editas Medicine were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 258.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the 3rd quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Editas Medicine during the 2nd quarter worth about $177,000. 67.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ EDIT opened at $16.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.13. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.25 and a fifty-two week high of $73.03.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.28. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 32.19% and a negative net margin of 753.61%. The business had revenue of $12.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.00) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 1,744 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $44,820.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,216 shares of company stock valued at $70,421. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Editas Medicine from $39.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Evercore ISI cut Editas Medicine to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on Editas Medicine from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Editas Medicine from $41.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.58.

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

