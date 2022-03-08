Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Shares Bought by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,185 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Editas Medicine were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Editas Medicine during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Editas Medicine during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Editas Medicine by 258.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Editas Medicine during the 3rd quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Editas Medicine during the 2nd quarter worth about $177,000. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

Shares of Editas Medicine stock opened at $16.00 on Tuesday. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.25 and a twelve month high of $73.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.13.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.28. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 32.19% and a negative net margin of 753.61%. The firm had revenue of $12.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.00) EPS. Editas Medicine’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 1,744 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $44,820.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,216 shares of company stock worth $70,421. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EDIT shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Editas Medicine from $39.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Editas Medicine from $41.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Evercore ISI lowered Editas Medicine to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on Editas Medicine from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Editas Medicine from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.58.

Editas Medicine Profile (Get Rating)

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.