Edge Wealth Management LLC Acquires 403 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 37.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.3% in the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 12,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 10,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 55,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 60.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Brookfield Asset Management stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.20. 1,403,484 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,034,695. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.01. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.07 and a 52-week high of $62.47. The company has a market cap of $85.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 1.30.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.10). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 3.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is an increase from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.43%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Brookfield Asset Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $61.00 to $65.50 in a report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Brookfield Asset Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.35.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.