Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (EVF) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 10th

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.033 per share on Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has decreased its dividend by 1.3% over the last three years.

Shares of EVF opened at $6.62 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a 1 year low of $6.43 and a 1 year high of $7.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.75.

In other Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust news, insider Keith Quinton acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.74 per share, for a total transaction of $101,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVF. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 6,394 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 16,885 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 63.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 68,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 26,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 329,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 42,258 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.

