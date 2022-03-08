Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) Issues Earnings Results

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 2.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Eagle Pharmaceuticals updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $3.800-$4.100 EPS.
EGRX opened at $47.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $36.48 and a 1 year high of $58.25. The firm has a market cap of $616.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.46 and a beta of 0.63.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on EGRX shares. TheStreet lowered Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.
Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. Its products include RYANODEX, BENDEKA and BELRAPZO. The company was founded by Scott L.
