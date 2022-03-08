Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) Issues Earnings Results

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 2.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Eagle Pharmaceuticals updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $3.800-$4.100 EPS.

EGRX opened at $47.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $36.48 and a 1 year high of $58.25. The firm has a market cap of $616.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.46 and a beta of 0.63.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EGRX shares. TheStreet lowered Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,738 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 67,017 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,413,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,046 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,360 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 27,706 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. Its products include RYANODEX, BENDEKA and BELRAPZO. The company was founded by Scott L.

