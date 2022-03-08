Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) Sets New 52-Week Low at $26.62

Dye & Durham Limited (TSE:DND – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$26.62 and last traded at C$26.91, with a volume of 50923 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$27.39.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Dye & Durham from C$60.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. upped their price target on Dye & Durham from C$60.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Dye & Durham from C$60.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Dye & Durham from C$75.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Dye & Durham from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$62.33.

The company has a current ratio of 7.79, a quick ratio of 7.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 230.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$34.76 and a 200-day moving average of C$40.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.07.

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$109.63 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dye & Durham Limited will post 1.2502165 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.019 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Dye & Durham’s payout ratio is currently 50.68%.

Dye & Durham Company Profile (TSE:DND)

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

