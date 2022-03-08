Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.94

Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.94 and traded as low as $3.46. Dyadic International shares last traded at $3.49, with a volume of 48,160 shares trading hands.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Dyadic International in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Get Dyadic International alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.94.

In other news, CEO Mark A. Emalfarb sold 26,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total transaction of $114,684.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark A. Emalfarb sold 28,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total transaction of $117,944.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 23.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DYAI. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Dyadic International by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,051 shares during the last quarter. Teramo Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dyadic International in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Dyadic International by 1,167.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 12,887 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Dyadic International in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Dyadic International in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

About Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI)

Dyadic International, Inc engages in developing a gene expression platform for producing commercial quantities of industrial enzymes and other proteins. It focuses on further improving and applying its proprietary C1 technology, which is used in the discovery, development, and manufacture of biologic medicines and vaccines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dyadic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyadic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.