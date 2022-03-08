Duckhorn Portfolio (NAPA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $104.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.54 million. On average, analysts expect Duckhorn Portfolio to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NAPA stock opened at $18.20 on Tuesday. Duckhorn Portfolio has a 52-week low of $16.16 and a 52-week high of $25.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.51.

In other Duckhorn Portfolio news, insider Zach Rasmuson sold 5,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total transaction of $115,746.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,218,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,782,000 after purchasing an additional 935,403 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 14,214 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 6,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 302.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 106,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 79,792 shares during the last quarter. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NAPA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duckhorn Portfolio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.30.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

