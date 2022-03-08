Duckhorn Portfolio (NAPA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $104.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.54 million. On average, analysts expect Duckhorn Portfolio to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NAPA stock opened at $18.20 on Tuesday. Duckhorn Portfolio has a 52-week low of $16.16 and a 52-week high of $25.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.51.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,218,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,782,000 after purchasing an additional 935,403 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 14,214 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 6,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 302.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 106,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 79,792 shares during the last quarter. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NAPA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duckhorn Portfolio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.30.
About Duckhorn Portfolio (Get Rating)
The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.
