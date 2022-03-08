Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,891,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 61,028 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.08% of Douglas Emmett worth $59,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Douglas Emmett during the third quarter worth approximately $183,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Douglas Emmett during the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Douglas Emmett during the third quarter worth approximately $227,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Douglas Emmett by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Finally, Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in Douglas Emmett during the third quarter worth approximately $283,000. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

Douglas Emmett stock opened at $32.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.38 and a 1-year high of $36.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.39, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.81.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.37). Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The business had revenue of $238.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is 311.11%.

DEI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Douglas Emmett from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James upgraded Douglas Emmett from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Douglas Emmett from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Douglas Emmett Profile (Get Rating)

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.