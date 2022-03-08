Douglas Elliman Inc (NYSE:DOUG) CFO J Bryant Kirkland III Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Douglas Elliman Inc (NYSE:DOUG – Get Rating) CFO J Bryant Kirkland III acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 6.87 per share, with a total value of 68,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

J Bryant Kirkland III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 7th, J Bryant Kirkland III acquired 5,000 shares of Douglas Elliman stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 6.58 per share, with a total value of 32,900.00.

NYSE DOUG opened at 6.58 on Tuesday. Douglas Elliman Inc has a 12-month low of 6.50 and a 12-month high of 12.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of 8.33.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Douglas Elliman in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOUG. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Elliman during the fourth quarter worth $169,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Douglas Elliman during the fourth quarter valued at $364,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Douglas Elliman during the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Douglas Elliman during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Douglas Elliman during the fourth quarter valued at $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Elliman Company Profile

Douglas Elliman LLC provides real estate services. The Company offers real estate brokerage, property management and agent services. Douglas Elliman LLC is based in Miami, United States.

