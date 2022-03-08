Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) CEO Sells $368,436.60 in Stock

Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) CEO Robert L. Mccormick sold 10,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $368,436.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of PLOW traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.32. 89,521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,496. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.23 and a 52 week high of $51.44. The company has a market cap of $834.67 million, a PE ratio of 27.11 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.72.

Get Douglas Dynamics alerts:

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.02). Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 16.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. This is an increase from Douglas Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Douglas Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 87.02%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Douglas Dynamics from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Douglas Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Douglas Dynamics during the third quarter worth $111,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Douglas Dynamics in the second quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 457.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,435 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

About Douglas Dynamics (Get Rating)

Douglas Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segments include manufactured snow and ice control attachments sold under FISHER, HENDERSON, SNOWEX and WESTERN brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.