Don-key Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $179,513.00 (DON)

Don-key (CURRENCY:DON) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. One Don-key coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000311 BTC on exchanges. Don-key has a market cap of $5.74 million and $179,513.00 worth of Don-key was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Don-key has traded down 11.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Don-key

Don-key (DON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Don-key’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 47,669,781 coins. Don-key’s official Twitter account is @Don_key_finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Donationcoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency specifically branded for use in giving, sharing, charitable donations and for the underdog. It uses the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Don-key

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Don-key directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Don-key should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Don-key using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

