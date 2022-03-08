Domino’s Pizza Group plc (LON:DOM) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 6.80 Per Share

Domino’s Pizza Group plc (LON:DOM – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.80 ($0.09) per share on Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza Group’s previous dividend of $3.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

DOM stock opened at GBX 362.80 ($4.75) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 400.47 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 397.12. The stock has a market cap of £1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24. Domino’s Pizza Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 314 ($4.11) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 473.60 ($6.21). The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00.

DOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.32) price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Liberum Capital raised Domino’s Pizza Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th.

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates 1,147 stores in the United Kingdom and 54 stores in the Republic of Ireland. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.

