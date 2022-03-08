Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of D. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,682,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,364,174,000 after buying an additional 111,748 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.0% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,411,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,125,356,000 after buying an additional 450,232 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,295,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $895,804,000 after buying an additional 277,731 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 20.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,118,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $665,818,000 after buying an additional 1,560,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,618,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $556,282,000 after buying an additional 348,999 shares in the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on D shares. UBS Group upgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.78.

NYSE:D traded down $1.28 on Tuesday, hitting $82.07. 65,079 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,025,041. The stock has a market cap of $66.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.32 and a 200-day moving average of $76.89. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.71 and a fifty-two week high of $83.68.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 23.55%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. This is an increase from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.09%.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

