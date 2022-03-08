Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Acquired by Canandaigua National Corp

Canandaigua National Corp increased its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,503 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 2.1% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Dollar General by 8.8% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar General by 1.3% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar General by 3.1% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in Dollar General by 1.1% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DG has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $228.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $251.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.79.

Dollar General stock opened at $203.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $47.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $211.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $173.50 and a 12 month high of $240.14.

Dollar General declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

