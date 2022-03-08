Dock Street Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Dock Street Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,436 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 5.2% of Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $31,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 14,814 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 201,803 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $67,871,000 after buying an additional 4,465 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $5,969,000. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $668,000. Finally, Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 4,594 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Fundamental Research boosted their price target on Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group set a $360.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.99.

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $295.48 per share, for a total transaction of $502,316.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Microsoft stock traded down $7.13 on Tuesday, hitting $271.78. 1,886,913 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,186,684. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.25. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $227.13 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $305.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $311.48.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

