Dock Street Asset Management Inc. Has $2.63 Million Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Dock Street Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,833 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 559 shares during the quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,925,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,564,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077,946 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,635,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,685,000 after purchasing an additional 308,383 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,781,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,129,000 after purchasing an additional 318,575 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 124.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,194,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,775,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,799,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,313,000 after purchasing an additional 898,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CL traded down $1.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.43. 175,036 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,179,897. The firm has a market cap of $63.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $74.01 and a 1-year high of $85.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 308.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.31%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 4,917 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total value of $386,771.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 51,194 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.39, for a total transaction of $4,217,873.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 127,080 shares of company stock valued at $10,443,094. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $77.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

