Dock Street Asset Management Inc. Has $12.71 Million Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Dock Street Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,444 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 605 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 2.1% of Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $12,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 721.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,046,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,713,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554,298 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 71,915,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,299,693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427,158 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 194.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,018,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,081 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,039,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,908,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MEMBERS Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 101.3% in the third quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 3,313,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,330 shares during the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.18. The company had a trading volume of 227,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,738,898. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $111.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.62. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $109.10 and a 52-week high of $116.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

