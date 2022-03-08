Dock Street Asset Management Inc. Buys 504 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Dock Street Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 1,581.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 475.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 170.0% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 183.5% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $128,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total value of $427,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

OMC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Omnicom Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Macquarie upped their target price on Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.75.

OMC traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.00. The stock had a trading volume of 35,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,043,352. The company has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.75. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.76 and a 1 year high of $91.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.18 and a 200 day moving average of $74.28.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 9.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.88%.

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

