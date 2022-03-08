DNB Asset Management AS Reduces Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

DNB Asset Management AS trimmed its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,875 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $3,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PFG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 11.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 50,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,185,000 after acquiring an additional 5,372 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 60.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 334,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,143,000 after acquiring an additional 126,120 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,400,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,515,000 after purchasing an additional 135,619 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1,706.2% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 140,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,901,000 after purchasing an additional 133,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 119,792.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 31,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 31,146 shares during the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Principal Financial Group stock opened at $64.37 on Tuesday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.47 and a 12-month high of $80.36. The company has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.11.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.20. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.83%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PFG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.08.

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

