DNB Asset Management AS Increases Stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 33.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,114 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,038 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $3,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $538,000. Carret Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 20,870 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,550 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,480,000. 89.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AKAM. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer downgraded Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $133.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.55.

In other news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.52, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.67, for a total value of $319,209.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,236 shares of company stock worth $1,137,269 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock opened at $112.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.58. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $95.29 and a one year high of $120.68.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $905.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.83 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 18.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

