DNB Asset Management AS Has $3.16 Million Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,995 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $3,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Park National Corp OH acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,687,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,835 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,669,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $795,000. Institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Halliburton stock opened at $36.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 2.41. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $17.82 and a twelve month high of $37.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.87 and a 200-day moving average of $25.15.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 29.45%.

In other Halliburton news, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $399,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Richard sold 16,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total transaction of $540,941.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 106,831 shares of company stock worth $3,295,557. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.89.

Halliburton Company Profile (Get Rating)

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.