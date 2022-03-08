DNB Asset Management AS Grows Stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Nordson were worth $3,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Nordson by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 29,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 643,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,180,000 after purchasing an additional 31,612 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Nordson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

NDSN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Nordson from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Nordson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nordson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $281.75.

Nordson stock opened at $217.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.97. Nordson Co. has a 12 month low of $195.00 and a 12 month high of $272.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.84.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $609.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.21 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 23.76% and a net margin of 20.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.09%.

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

