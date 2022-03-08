DNB Asset Management AS Grows Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in IDEX were worth $3,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of IDEX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of IDEX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IEX. StockNews.com cut IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on IDEX in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $234.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on IDEX from $269.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on IDEX in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.09.

NYSE IEX opened at $188.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. IDEX Co. has a twelve month low of $181.66 and a twelve month high of $240.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 32.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $208.84 and its 200 day moving average is $218.78.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $714.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.84 million. IDEX had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

