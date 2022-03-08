DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) Receives $47.90 Average Price Target from Analysts

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.90.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DLO shares. HSBC raised shares of DLocal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of DLocal from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of DLocal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of DLocal in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DLocal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get DLocal alerts:

DLO stock opened at $26.79 on Friday. DLocal has a one year low of $23.21 and a one year high of $73.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DLO. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in DLocal in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in DLocal in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in DLocal in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in DLocal by 1,092.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DLocal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

DLocal Company Profile (Get Rating)

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DLocal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DLocal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.