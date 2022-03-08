Diversified Trust Co Reduces Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Diversified Trust Co reduced its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in CME Group were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 3,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. RE Advisers Corp lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $235.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.79 and a 52 week high of $256.94.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a net margin of 56.22% and a return on equity of 8.93%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.25%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CME shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $244.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $254.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.69.

In other CME Group news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.30, for a total transaction of $175,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.96, for a total transaction of $1,166,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,650 shares of company stock valued at $6,208,364 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

