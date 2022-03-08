Diversified Trust Co Raises Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 17.2% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 225,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,622,000 after acquiring an additional 33,158 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 41.2% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 91,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,046,000 after acquiring an additional 26,578 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 359.3% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 10,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after acquiring an additional 8,217 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 30.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 772,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $221,005,000 after acquiring an additional 179,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.2% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

ODFL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $360.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $291.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $322.65.

Shares of ODFL opened at $302.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.69 billion, a PE ratio of 33.97, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $314.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $319.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $218.28 and a twelve month high of $373.58.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.50%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

