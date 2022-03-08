Diversified Trust Co Has $899,000 Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,626,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,715,783,000 after buying an additional 303,506 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 126.2% in the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 14,264,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,039,011,000 after buying an additional 7,959,247 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 23.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,939,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $723,998,000 after buying an additional 1,903,609 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,315,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $606,031,000 after buying an additional 144,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.0% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,516,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $473,344,000 after buying an additional 313,172 shares during the last quarter. 71.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SCHW shares. JMP Securities lowered Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.78.

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total transaction of $4,836,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, President Richard A. Wurster sold 61,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total transaction of $5,811,844.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 752,471 shares of company stock worth $66,896,376. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

SCHW stock opened at $76.36 on Tuesday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $62.33 and a 1-year high of $96.24. The firm has a market cap of $138.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.29 and its 200-day moving average is $81.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.61% and a return on equity of 14.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

