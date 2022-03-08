Diversified Trust Co Has $749,000 Stock Position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU)

Diversified Trust Co lowered its stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,364 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas were worth $749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 22,128.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the third quarter worth approximately $253,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 19.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the second quarter worth approximately $352,000.
Shares of NYSE:CCU opened at $13.84 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. has a 52-week low of $13.79 and a 52-week high of $21.82.
Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Company Profile (Get Rating)
Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA engages in the production of beverages. It operates through the following segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. The Chile segment sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages which include Heineken, Sol, Coors Tecate beer, Blue Moon beer, Kunstmann, Austral beer; and carbonated soft drinks, nectars and juices, sports and energy drinks, ice tea, and water.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (CCU)
- Marketbat Podcast:Trading Stocks With Ongoing Russia-Ukraine Crisis
- 3 Reputable Railroad Stocks to Buy Now
- Lucky Losers: 3 Earnings Losers to Buy on Sale
- 3 Undervalued Stocks Primed to Sizzle
- Analysts And Institutions Turn On BJ’s Wholesale Club
Receive News & Ratings for Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compañía Cervecerías Unidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.