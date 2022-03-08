Diversified Trust Co Has $749,000 Stock Position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU)

Diversified Trust Co lowered its stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,364 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas were worth $749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 22,128.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the third quarter worth approximately $253,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 19.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the second quarter worth approximately $352,000.

Get Compañía Cervecerías Unidas alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CCU opened at $13.84 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. has a 52-week low of $13.79 and a 52-week high of $21.82.

CCU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank cut Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Company Profile (Get Rating)

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA engages in the production of beverages. It operates through the following segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. The Chile segment sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages which include Heineken, Sol, Coors Tecate beer, Blue Moon beer, Kunstmann, Austral beer; and carbonated soft drinks, nectars and juices, sports and energy drinks, ice tea, and water.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compañía Cervecerías Unidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.