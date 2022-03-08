Diversified Trust Co Has $637,000 Stock Holdings in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) by 46.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 877 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 3.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 762,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $492,343,000 after purchasing an additional 22,618 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 1.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 473,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $305,721,000 after purchasing an additional 8,257 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 4.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 133,771 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,303,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares during the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 4.0% in the third quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 13.0% in the third quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 115,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,671,000 after purchasing an additional 13,317 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UHAL opened at $556.91 on Tuesday. AMERCO has a 52-week low of $523.94 and a 52-week high of $769.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $629.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $674.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 4.63.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $14.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.05 by ($0.70). AMERCO had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 19.82%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.33 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AMERCO will post 60.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AMERCO news, Director John P. Brogan sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.20, for a total transaction of $176,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Edward J. Shoen bought 14,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $720.75 per share, with a total value of $10,631,062.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMERCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th.

AMERCO engages in the insurance and moving and storage businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment consists of the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.

