Diversified Trust Co Grows Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,950 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Textron were worth $845,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in Textron by 104.0% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 190,094 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,270,000 after acquiring an additional 96,917 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Textron by 3.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 104,777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Textron by 443.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 508,324 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,486,000 after purchasing an additional 414,842 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its holdings in Textron by 13.6% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 68,821 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,733,000 after purchasing an additional 8,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Textron by 4.7% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 273,965 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,125,000 after purchasing an additional 12,272 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Textron alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com raised Textron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.60.

Textron stock opened at $67.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.32 and its 200-day moving average is $72.86. The company has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Textron Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.94 and a 12 month high of $79.45.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Textron’s payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

In other Textron news, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 243,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $16,670,843.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 72,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.57, for a total value of $4,937,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 347,610 shares of company stock worth $23,965,675. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Textron Profile (Get Rating)

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.