Diversified Trust Co Grows Position in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,137 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,471 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Newmark Group were worth $676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMRK. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its stake in Newmark Group by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 6,542,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,622,000 after purchasing an additional 278,092 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Newmark Group by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,975,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,742,000 after purchasing an additional 215,313 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Newmark Group by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,776,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,737,000 after purchasing an additional 391,102 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Newmark Group by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,749,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,342,000 after purchasing an additional 167,074 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Newmark Group by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,584,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,987,000 after purchasing an additional 632,707 shares during the period. 50.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Howard W. Lutnick bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.53 per share, for a total transaction of $826,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Howard W. Lutnick purchased 9,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.75 per share, for a total transaction of $164,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 286,800 shares of company stock valued at $4,931,370. 27.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price objective on Newmark Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.67.

NMRK stock opened at $15.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.74. Newmark Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.88 and a fifty-two week high of $19.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.64.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.10. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 25.83%. The business had revenue of $984.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.09%.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

