Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $7.62

Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.62 and last traded at $7.63, with a volume of 3472 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.85.

DSEY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Diversey from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Diversey from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Diversey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Diversey in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Diversey from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.64.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.24.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DSEY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diversey by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 707,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,667,000 after purchasing an additional 281,761 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Diversey during the 2nd quarter worth $4,428,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diversey during the 2nd quarter worth $1,981,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Diversey during the 2nd quarter worth $9,840,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diversey during the 2nd quarter worth $5,718,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.19% of the company’s stock.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional, and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractor industries.

