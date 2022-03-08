Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Shares Purchased by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,747 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 45.1% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $115,000.

Shares of DFAS stock opened at $53.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.65. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $52.45 and a 12 month high of $64.34.

