Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 199,883 Shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 950,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199,883 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.08% of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure worth $7,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SOI. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,498,000. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 49.4% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 251,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 83,194 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 7.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 518,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,053,000 after purchasing an additional 36,721 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 3.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 309,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after purchasing an additional 10,006 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 5.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 629,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,129,000 after purchasing an additional 34,901 shares during the period. 49.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SOI stock opened at $10.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.71. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. has a one year low of $6.11 and a one year high of $15.07. The stock has a market cap of $485.08 million, a PE ratio of -265.00 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.66.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,050.00%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SOI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.

