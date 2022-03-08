Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stock Holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) by 68.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 311,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 126,051 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.66% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals worth $6,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 120,650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 9,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 72,141.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 12,264 shares during the last quarter. 80.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crinetics Pharmaceuticals alerts:

CRNX stock opened at $18.36 on Tuesday. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.25 and a 1-year high of $28.95. The company has a market cap of $872.10 million, a P/E ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.18.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CRNX shares. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $61,616.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total value of $83,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,661 shares of company stock valued at $878,012 over the last 90 days. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.