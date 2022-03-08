Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stake in Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 319,802 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,910 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.85% of Orrstown Financial Services worth $7,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 144.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Orrstown Financial Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 45.9% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 9,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 4.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services during the third quarter worth approximately $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Floyd E. Stoner bought 2,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.66 per share, for a total transaction of $60,762.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Barbara E. Brobst sold 2,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $73,974.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORRF opened at $23.70 on Tuesday. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. has a one year low of $20.54 and a one year high of $25.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $265.58 million, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.96.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.05). Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 26.77%. Analysts predict that Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. Orrstown Financial Services’s payout ratio is 25.68%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Orrstown Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business financial services. It also offers commercial banking and trust business services which involves accepting demand, time and savings deposits, and granting loans. The company was founded on November 17, 1987 and is headquartered in Shippensburg, PA.

