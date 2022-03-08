Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Holdings in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 792,244 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.62% of Celestica worth $7,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Waterfront Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Celestica in the 3rd quarter valued at $182,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Celestica during the third quarter valued at about $231,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celestica by 386.0% in the third quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 368,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after buying an additional 292,615 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Celestica by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 919,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,218,000 after acquiring an additional 7,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Celestica during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,066,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLS stock opened at $10.86 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.67 and its 200 day moving average is $10.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.26. Celestica Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $13.40.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating ) (TSE:CLS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Celestica had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 11.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Celestica Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CLS. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Celestica from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Celestica from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to original equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS) business segments. The ATS segment comprises of aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.

