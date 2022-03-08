Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $7.27 Million Stake in Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 524,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,708 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.53% of Apyx Medical worth $7,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in APYX. Cowen AND Company LLC raised its position in Apyx Medical by 21.0% during the third quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,879,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,024,000 after purchasing an additional 325,804 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Apyx Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,781,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Apyx Medical by 619.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 137,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 118,785 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Apyx Medical by 5.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,555,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,037,000 after purchasing an additional 83,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new position in Apyx Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $760,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apyx Medical stock opened at $9.79 on Tuesday. Apyx Medical Co. has a twelve month low of $8.65 and a twelve month high of $17.50. The company has a market capitalization of $336.23 million, a PE ratio of -23.31 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.98.

APYX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apyx Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Apyx Medical in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Apyx Medical from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Apyx Medical Company Profile

Apyx Medical Corp. operates as an energy-based medical technology company. The firm engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a range of electrosurgical products and technologies, as well as related medical products used the offices of doctors, surgery centers, and hospitals worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacture (OME).

