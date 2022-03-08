Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) Receives $6.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DSX shares. StockNews.com upgraded Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Diana Shipping in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Diana Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Diana Shipping from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diana Shipping from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hosking Partners LLP grew its holdings in Diana Shipping by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 5,218,653 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $20,301,000 after buying an additional 305,181 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Diana Shipping by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,816,916 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,068,000 after buying an additional 221,227 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Diana Shipping by 118.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,588,794 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,088,000 after buying an additional 860,453 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Diana Shipping by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,429,419 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,176,000 after buying an additional 126,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 8.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,149,503 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,575,000 after purchasing an additional 86,316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DSX opened at $5.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.59. Diana Shipping has a 1-year low of $2.79 and a 1-year high of $6.36. The stock has a market cap of $479.67 million, a PE ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.95.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.29. Diana Shipping had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 26.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Diana Shipping will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Diana Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.49%.

Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

